Meteor shower tonight and summer warmth this weekend!

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tonight: Showers end with clearing developing from west to east. Low: 34-42

Friday: Mostly sunny to sunny. High: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is building into the Tiers tonight and we expect a gorgeous Friday as a result! Lows tonight will be in the 30s to low 40s. Highs Friday will be in the 50s.

LOOK UP LATE TONIGHT!
LOOK UP LATE TONIGHT!(WBNG)
SUNSHINE FRIDAY!
SUNSHINE FRIDAY!(WBNG)

A warm front swings through Saturday and brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60, but will skyrocket into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday!

Monday see a mostly dry day but rain is likely overnight into early Tuesday. Some rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday.

