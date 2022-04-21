Meteor shower tonight and summer warmth this weekend!

Tonight: Showers end with clearing developing from west to east. Low: 34-42

Friday: Mostly sunny to sunny. High: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is building into the Tiers tonight and we expect a gorgeous Friday as a result! Lows tonight will be in the 30s to low 40s. Highs Friday will be in the 50s.

LOOK UP LATE TONIGHT! (WBNG)

SUNSHINE FRIDAY! (WBNG)

A warm front swings through Saturday and brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60, but will skyrocket into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday!

Monday see a mostly dry day but rain is likely overnight into early Tuesday. Some rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday.