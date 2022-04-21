Advertisement

Showers are back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

Winds will be gusty
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. T-.10″ (.20″) 60% High 54 (52-58) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

As a cold front approaches, we’ll have rain showers Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. It’s going to be windy. Temperatures will be seasonable. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, but they will be clearing tonight.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny Friday. We’ll have a few showers Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Warm Monday, but an approaching cold front will give us a slight chance of showers. Noticeably cooler Tuesday with highs near 60. Even colder Wednesday with rain showers mixing with a few snow showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Melting some of that snow
NO WEATHER ISSUES
Quieter weather reigns this week
