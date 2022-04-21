Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays becomes finalist for ‘Service to America Award’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Tuesdays has been announced as one of five finalists for the Celebration of Service to America Awards for small markets presented by The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. Once a week, a non-profit organization is selected to receive $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The selected organization is then featured on “Southern Tier Tuesdays” which airs on Around the Tiers.

On its website, the NAB Foundation says finalists are “leading examples of that work through their commitment to community service with programs, campaigns and stories for and about the people and organization they serve across the country.”

There will be a broadcast production of the awards that will air in Summer 2022.

For more information, go to the Service to America Awards website by going here.

