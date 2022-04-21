Tackling Challenges, Chenango County Continues State of Emergency

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Wednesday marks the second day of recovery for those in Chenango County. On Wednesday, almost a foot of snow fell throughout the region causing tree limbs and power lines to fall. Many in the storm’s wake are still without power.

“We’re trying to provide as many resources as we can to assist the communities. Understand the magnitude of the storm is not something we’ve seen on a daily basis, or even a yearly basis” said Director of Emergency Services for Chenango County Matthew Beckwith.

According to NYSEG, over 15,000 residents are still powerless as crews continue to restore lines in the area. In the City of Norwich, a downed tree on Columbia Street ripping power lines from three different homes.

“We came down survey the damage and contacted a couple of the residents to make sure are they OK is there anything they need we spoke to the property are here and again they were without power what do you do in the situation, we did the best we could with her emergency management officer in collaborated with the county and work with nice like to get stuff back on” said 6th Ward Alderman Robert Jeffrey.

Mayor of the City of Norwich, Brian Doliver surveyed the damage with Jeffrey, he says it could be some time before help arrives. “Obviously our priority yesterday (Tuesday) was to continue to work with NYSEG to collaborate with NYSEG to get the power back on obviously or continue with that but we’re also going out with her DPW crews and picking up tree branches and tree limbs and looking for limbs that might be down. We want people to be very careful out there know your surroundings”.

However, in the wake of the storm and lack of power, Jeffrey says the community is coming together. “People helping people and that’s the most encouraging thing is that everyone understands the situation everybody’s in the same boat with like a power and Internet and they’re using the word of mouth to get the word out about these resources.”

Beckwith says NYSEG is hoping to restore much of the county’s power within 24 hours. He says many people are using alternative options to try and power, or heat their homes, he says some of these alternatives could be dangerous for home-owners.

“We know that people are using generators, we’ve had several carbon monoxide calls where people are either having the generator run inside their house or close to their house or some other fossil fuels that are burning inside their house to supplement the heat just be mindful of all that stuff”.

Beckwith says to refer to the Emergency Management Service Facebook Page (found here) to help answer further questions.

List of Temporary Shelters for Chenango County Residents:

Shelters Open from 3:00-7:00 PM:

- Afton Fire Department

- Coventry Fire Department

- Smyrna Fire Department

- Norwich Fire Department

- Norwich High School

- Otselic Valley School District

- Sherburne Earlville School District

- Unadilla Central Schools

Shelters Open Overnight:

- Norwich YMCA