Warming centers available following major storm and power outage

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a spring snow storm swept through the area Monday night, thousands of people in the Southern Tier are still without power and heat.

As NYSEG crews work to restore power, it could take up to a couple of days for some residents to see the power back on in their homes -- leaving residents to grow frustrated.

“They can’t charge their phones. People on respirators, they can plug those in. People need their power,” said Binghamton resident Johnnie Hardwick. “We’ve been calling housing, and housing told us yesterday that it may take a couple of days. We’re now being told by 5 o’clock. No one is sure.”

With numerous counties facing multi-day outages, multiple warming centers have been made available to help people keep warm, charge electronics, and have access to food and water.

Broome County Public Library Director Josias Bartram said the library is always here to serve the community and will continue to do so during the widespread power outage.

“In this case it was really clear. People need a place to get warm, they need water, they need a place to charge their phones and computers and just a place to spend time,” said Bartram.

Some local businesses have even stepped in to help -- opening up their doors to people impacted by this widespread power outage. Owner of Be Unique Hair Boutique Nikki Stempel said the salon will be offering free hair washes to help people without warm water.

”Come in, charge your devices, get something warm to eat and drink,” said Stempel. “Just hang out, relax a little bit. Whatever we can do to help.”

Court Jester Athletic Club has also welcomed residents in need of a safe and warm space at both of its locations.

“We appreciate and adore our community and wanted to pay our thanks forward,” said Fitness Director Tori Schoonover. “Our door will be open to anyone who needs it until power is restored.”

A list of shelters, resources and warming stations can also be found here.