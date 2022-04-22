‘April Horzions’ World Premiere performed by Southern Tier Singers’ Collective

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective presents the world premiere of a Mass “April Horizons” by composer Dr. Zanaida Robles.

Dr. Zanaida Robles is a composer, conductor and singer based in Los Angeles, Calif. Southern Tier Singers’ Collective Artistic Director William Culverhouse said the Southern Tier Singers’ Collective will perform a commissioned work from Dr. Robles.

“The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective (STSC) wanted to commission a major new work by a Black woman composer and we entered into conversation with Visions Federal Credit Union and they were very generous in providing support for the project,” Culverhouse said. “Dr. Robles was recommended to me by a mutual colleague of ours out in California and I visited her SoundCloud page and fell in love with her music.”

Dr. Zanaida Robles said she started this Kyrie when she was 17-years-old.

“This project represents the culmination of several decades of work and it’s really an honor to present it in its completed state,” Robles said.

Robles said this work was written specifically with STSC’s sound and St. Patrick’s acoustics in mind.

“It’s really exciting to get to hear this piece of music for the very first time live I’ve never heard any of it in reality,” Robles said. “The piece was conceived with the space that they sing in in mind the idea that we know what kind of singers we’re working with and the repertoire that they’ve done before and it’s sort of in alignment with the style that I like to compose in and the style that it’s represented in in this particular piece.”

Culverhouse said the world premiere will take place as a part of the complete concert that STSC is offering.

The concert will be held April 24 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Binghamton.

“The concert is generously supported by Visions Federal Credit Union so it is free and open to the public,” Culverhouse said. “We invite everyone to come and hear this work and a whole bunch of other pieces and celebrate the creation of new music.”

More information on Dr. Zanaida Robles and concert details can be found here.