Barnes and Noble Book Fair

VESTAL (WBNG) -- In efforts to improve literacy in the area, local organization ‘Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga County’ held a book fair fundraiser that begin April 21 through April 24 at Barnes and Nobles in Vestal.

Rebecca Sheriff, Outreach Coordinator for ‘Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga County’ told 12 News a percentage of book or cafe purchases will be donated to the organization and residents will also have the opportunity to enter a free raffle to win a special prize.

“In addition to raising funds and keeping our organizations services free, we want to create awareness so that people know that the services are available to them. We are also always looking for volunteer tutors who want to work with people who are improving their reading and writing skills” said Rebecca Sheriff.

She adds on April 23, local author Joshua Palmatier will be doing a meet and greet during the event from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

She said book purchases can be made in person or online by entering the Bookfair ID number#12625638.

