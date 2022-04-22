Advertisement

Barnes and Noble Book Fair

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- In efforts to improve literacy in the area, local organization ‘Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga County’ held a book fair fundraiser that begin April 21 through April 24 at Barnes and Nobles in Vestal.

Rebecca Sheriff, Outreach Coordinator for ‘Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga County’ told 12 News a percentage of book or cafe purchases will be donated to the organization and residents will also have the opportunity to enter a free raffle to win a special prize.

“In addition to raising funds and keeping our organizations services free, we want to create awareness so that people know that the services are available to them. We are also always looking for volunteer tutors who want to work with people who are improving their reading and writing skills” said Rebecca Sheriff.

She adds on April 23, local author Joshua Palmatier will be doing a meet and greet during the event from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

She said book purchases can be made in person or online by entering the Bookfair ID number#12625638.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
NYSEG says : About 100,000 power outages reported in the Southern Tier due to spring snow storm.
Winter Storm Binghamton
NYSEG announces warming shelters and dry ice pickup locations
Police said the child was not handcuffed, arrested or charged, but authorities said they are...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
Broome County lifts travel ban, but unnecessary travel is discouraged
Hochul: It might take days before Broome County power is fully restored

Latest News

Greater Binghamton business owner with over a decade of experience opens Port Crane ice cream...
Greater Binghamton business owner with over a decade of experience opens Port Crane ice cream shop
Highlights: Owego vs. Johnson City (boys’ lacrosse)
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ lacrosse)
Owner Kelly Philhower makes a sundae for a customer.
Port Crane sees new ice cream shop along NY-369