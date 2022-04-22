Advertisement

Binghamton University holds Earth Day festival and scavenger hunt

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University celebrated Earth Day by hosting an annual Earth Day festival along with having a sustainability scavenger hunt.

Campus attendants were able to learn about sustainability opportunities and programs the school and community have to offer.

Resource Recovery Manager for the Office of Recycling and Resource Management Martin Larocca told 12 News educating the public makes the sustainability programs more effective.

The scavenger hunt also showcases spots around the campus that promote sustainability and gave participants a chance to learn more about those spots along with showcasing volunteer opportunities regarding those spots.

Spots ranged from natural areas to programs addressing food insecurity within the campus and the local community.

Most Read

Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
Owner Kelly Philhower makes a sundae for a customer.
Port Crane sees new ice cream shop along NY-369
A tree falls over a power line on Country Club Road in Endwell.
Broome County ends power outage prompted state of emergency
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased

Latest News

How Broome County plans to use $1.6M in opioid settlement money
The number of identities stolen escalates every year, along with the money and the peace of...
Over $1 million in taxes returned to residents
$1million returned in taxes
$1million returned in taxes
Binghamton University holds Earth Day festival and scavenger hunt.
Binghamton University holds Earth Day festival and scavenger hunt.