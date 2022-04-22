Binghamton University holds Earth Day festival and scavenger hunt.

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University celebrated Earth Day by hosting an annual Earth Day festival along with having a sustainability scavenger hunt.

Campus attendants were able to learn about sustainability opportunities and programs the school and community have to offer.

Resource Recovery Manager for the Office of Recycling and Resource Management Martin Larocca told 12 News educating the public makes the sustainability programs more effective.

The scavenger hunt also showcases spots around the campus that promote sustainability and gave participants a chance to learn more about those spots along with showcasing volunteer opportunities regarding those spots.

Spots ranged from natural areas to programs addressing food insecurity within the campus and the local community.