Broome County ends power outage prompted state of emergency

(WBNG) -- Broome County’s state of emergency and travel ban will be lifted at noon Friday, Broome County officials announced.

Officials said all roads have been made safe but drivers are encouraged to continue using caution on the roads as some crews may still be working on finalizing cleanup over the next week.

Record snowfall and mass power outages from earlier this week prompted the state of emergency and travel ban. On Tuesday, NYSEG reported that nearly 100,000 of its customers were without power. NYSEG worked to get power back on for residents over the past few days.

County officials said 40,000 pounds of dry ice and 63 pallets of bottled water were delivered to distribution points over the week since the power outages began.

Still, officials said supplies are available at the following locations:

Conklin Fire Station

Chenango Fire Station 2

Deposit Fire Station

Glen Aubrey Fire Station

Union Center Fire Station

Windsor Fire Station

Maine Memorial Elementary

Vestal Town Hall

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said it was the worst snowstorm he’s seen in regard to power outages.

Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Binghamton area Tuesday to talk about state resources. She said it would likely take days before power was to restored to everyone.