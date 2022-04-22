Advertisement

‘Celebrate Spring! Culinary Arts Festival’ at SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center May 1

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Hospitality Programs & Southern Tier Independent Restaurants are hosting the first-ever “Celebrate Spring! Culinary Arts Festival.

Southern Tier Independent Restaurants Secretary Paul VanSavage said guests can sample food from 16 local restaurants.

“The whole theme of the project is education, culinary education,” VanSavage said. “We’ll be supporting the restaurants with individualized training, working with Cornell Cooperative Extension on some agri-business training, and working with VINES on some consumer training. So, it’s an exciting event.”

VanSavage said there will be a variety of food items for guests to sample.

“There will be a range of restaurants offering things from Caribbean soul food to barbeque to fine dining,” VanSavage said. “For example 205 Dry will be offering a braised short rib served on a potato.”

VanSavage said there will also be a specialized mocktail.

This event is hosted in partnership with Southern Tier Independent Restaurants (STIR) and the SUNY Broome Hospitality programs.

“It was just an amazing synergistic thing working with the downtown area restaurants in Binghamton and STIR is just the natural fit for us,” SUNY Broome Associate Dean of Hospitality and Culinary & Events Center Michael Stamets said. “For us to be able to expand our industry and our partnerships from SUNY Broome is just what we’re here for.”

The first-ever “Celebrate Spring! Culinary Arts Festival” will be held May 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center.

A single ticket is $30 and a couple’s ticket is $50.

Tickets can be purchased online.

