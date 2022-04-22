Binghamton School District identifies shooting victim as 6th-grade student

UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton School District identified the victim of the shooting as sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.

The district said she attended East Middle School.

“Aliza was a bright, talented child who will be profoundly missed in the Binghamton City School District,” said Binghamton Superintendant Dr. Tonia Thompson. “She will be fondly remembered by her peers, as well as our faculty and staff.”

The district said counselors are available at East Middle School throughout the school day for anyone who needs support. Counselors will also be available on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Kraham and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski will hold a joint news conference on the shooting at 2 p.m. Friday.

-----

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed on Bigelow Street Thursday night.

A 12 News crew on Bigelow Street said there were several offices and a K9 unit investigating the areas around a few homes Friday morning.

(WBNG 12 News)

.@BinghamtonPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Bigelow Street. The victim is a 12-year-old girl. Updates on the incident will be made as the investigation continues. — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 New for more information.