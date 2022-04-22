Advertisement

Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Kraham said Spencer was walking with her family around 10 p.m. Thursday night when an unknown subject shot her.

Kraham said Spencer suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He said responding officers rendered aid to her before she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The mayor said, as of Friday afternoon, there are no suspects in custody and they do not have any information about a suspect but there will be a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said the shooting occurred in a quiet neighborhood in terms of police activity. He said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Binghamton detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton School District identified the victim of the shooting as sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.

The district said she attended East Middle School.

“Aliza was a bright, talented child who will be profoundly missed in the Binghamton City School District,” said Binghamton Superintendant Dr. Tonia Thompson. “She will be fondly remembered by her peers, as well as our faculty and staff.”

The district said counselors are available at East Middle School throughout the school day for anyone who needs support. Counselors will also be available on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Kraham and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski will hold a joint news conference on the shooting at 2 p.m. Friday.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed on Bigelow Street Thursday night.

A 12 News crew on Bigelow Street said there were several offices and a K9 unit investigating the areas around a few homes Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 New for more information.

