Grab the sunglasses

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. Seasonable. High 56 (54-58) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure will give us mostly sunny today. A nice day, but it will be breezy. As a front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

As warmer air moves in, we’ll have showers Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some showers will linger into the evening across our eastern counties.

Even warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Warm Monday, but an approaching cold front will give us a slight chance of showers. Noticeably cooler Tuesday with highs near 60. Even colder Wednesday with rain showers mixing with a few snow showers. Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

