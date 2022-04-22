Advertisement

Grab the sunglasses

Even with a northwest wind, temperatures will be seasonable
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. Seasonable. High 56 (54-58) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

High pressure will give us mostly sunny today. A nice day, but it will be breezy. As a front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

As warmer air moves in, we’ll have showers Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some showers will linger into the evening across our eastern counties.

Even warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Warm Monday, but an approaching cold front will give us a slight chance of showers. Noticeably cooler Tuesday with highs near 60. Even colder Wednesday with rain showers mixing with a few snow showers. Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased
Finding The Good: Southern Tier Tuesdays
Finding The Good: Southern Tier Tuesdays
12 News went over to Endicott's George W. Johnson Carousel to meet with a local artist that has...
The Carousel Capital of the World sees new chariot over in Endicott
Maine-Endwell School District to provide dinner, showers to families affected by outages

Latest News

LOOK UP LATE TONIGHT!
Meteor shower tonight and summer warmth this weekend!
wbng
Showers are back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
SHOWERS RETURN
Showers return Thursday but some warmth is looming!
wbng
Melting some of that snow