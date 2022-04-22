Over $1 million in taxes returned to residents

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With tax season being over, United Way of Broome County and the Broome County Department of Social Services announced the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program also known as VITA, returned over $1 million dollars in combined federal and New York State tax refunds to residents.

Lori Anne Welch, Executive director for United Way of Broome County says for the past 12 years they have partnered up with the Broome County Department of Social Services to host sites for VITA.

Welch said VITA provides free tax preparations for low to mid income households bringing in sixty six thousand dollars or less and have helped over 600 house holds file their taxes this year.

The Executive Director also stated with the help from the volunteers which included students from SUNY Broome, and Binghamton University they were able to make this all possible.

“Knowing that we have the opportunity to partner with Broome County, DSS, and these amazing volunteers who give up their time to insure that combined over $1.3 Million goes back out into the community and is in the hands of those who need it the most at a time they need it the most is very gratifying.” said Lori Anne Welch

She says during these times, its important the community continues to help one another.

To learn more about United Way of Broome County’s work in the community, or get involved with ongoing volunteer efforts, please visit www.uwbroome.org.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.