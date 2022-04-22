Advertisement

Summer-like preview coming soon

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 29-36

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of a few PM showers or sprinkles. High: 51-57

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are on the way tonight, but some clouds are. We expect increasing clouds with lows in the 30s. Saturday brings a lot of dry time but a warm front later in the day could spark a few showers or sprinkles. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs are uncertain, but we think low to mid 50s. There is some guidance that is colder with highs in the 40s. We’ll keep an eye on this and update if needed.

LOTS OF DRY TIME
LOTS OF DRY TIME(WBNG)

The warm front brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs will skyrocket into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday see a mostly dry day but rain is likely overnight into early Tuesday. Some rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday. Highs Monday remain in the low to mid 70s but begin sliding backward. By Wednesday and Thursday highs likely struggle to reach 50. Some rain/snow showers are possible Wednesday but Thursday and Friday look dry at the moment.

Most Read

Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
Owner Kelly Philhower makes a sundae for a customer.
Port Crane sees new ice cream shop along NY-369
A tree falls over a power line on Country Club Road in Endwell.
Broome County ends power outage prompted state of emergency
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased

Latest News

wbng
Grab the sunglasses
LOOK UP LATE TONIGHT!
Meteor shower tonight and summer warmth this weekend!
wbng
Showers are back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
SHOWERS RETURN
Showers return Thursday but some warmth is looming!