Summer-like preview coming soon

Tonight: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 29-36

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of a few PM showers or sprinkles. High: 51-57

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are on the way tonight, but some clouds are. We expect increasing clouds with lows in the 30s. Saturday brings a lot of dry time but a warm front later in the day could spark a few showers or sprinkles. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs are uncertain, but we think low to mid 50s. There is some guidance that is colder with highs in the 40s. We’ll keep an eye on this and update if needed.

LOTS OF DRY TIME (WBNG)

The warm front brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs will skyrocket into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday see a mostly dry day but rain is likely overnight into early Tuesday. Some rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday. Highs Monday remain in the low to mid 70s but begin sliding backward. By Wednesday and Thursday highs likely struggle to reach 50. Some rain/snow showers are possible Wednesday but Thursday and Friday look dry at the moment.