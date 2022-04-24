Junior League of Binghamton hosts suitcase and food drive to benefit children’s shelter

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Junior League of Binghamton collected suitcases and children’s food Saturday, Apr. 23 to help benefit children in shelters.

The travel bags will be donated directly to the children -- who often travel from shelter to shelter without a proper bag to store their items.

Co-chair of the project Deirdre Ballard said this cause is something she holds close to her heart.

“It’s something I have a pretty big passion for,” said Ballard. “It’s been amazing just to see everybody come together and support the community.”

Junior League board member Alisha Swietzer said the women’s volunteer organization hopes to combat food insecurity and hunger in the area with the food items collected.

“Broome County and Binghamton are so awesome at coming together,” said Swietzer. “We have about 170 bags and we got a lot of CHOW food items coming in.”