Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District hosts Arbor Day celebration

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District is working to better the environment one tree at a time.

The district hosted an Arbor Day celebration Saturday, Apr. 23 at Hickories Park. Community members were welcomed to attend and help plant trees in the park.

In order to maintain the trees that were planted -- District Manager Wendy Walsh said there is a program put in place that helps monitor the survivability of the species planted and provides any necessary replanting or maintenance.

“The purpose is we’re establishing a riparian forest buffer along the stream corridor to help with reducing the nutrients that can get to the stream,” said Walsh. “It also provides shade and improves habitat for the stream corridor.”

The event was in sponsorship by One Tree Planted and the Arbor Day Foundation. Participants received a free tree of their own to take home, as well as a t-shirt.