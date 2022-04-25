Advertisement

Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500

The reward was set at $10,000 on Friday
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the city is now offering a $19,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in an investigation into a shooting that killed 12-year-old Aliza Spencer.

That’s up from the initial award of $10,000, which was announced on April 22, one day after the shooting occurred.

Binghamton Police said Spencer, a sixth-grade student at East Middle School, was shot and killed when she was taking a walk with her family on Bigelow Street around 10 p.m. on April 21.

Spencer was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital, Kraham said. He noted that responding officers rendered aid to her before she was taken there.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski commented that the shooting occurred in a quiet neighborhood in terms of police activity in a news conference.

As of 2 p.m. on April 22, Binghamton Police said there was no information about a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080. Callers can remain anonymous.

