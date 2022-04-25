Chenango County man pleades guilty to drug, firearm offenses

(WBNG) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced a Chenango County man plead guilty to drug and firearm offenses Monday.

The D.O.J. said 36-year-old Jonas Whaley plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Whaley admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, the DOJ said. He also admitted that he possessed two pistols and a revolver, which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking to protect himself, the drugs and the proceeds from the drugs.

Whaley agreed to the forfeiture of 12 additional firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and $3,600 in drug proceeds, the DOJ noted.

Whaley will be sentenced on Aug. 23, 2022. He is facing a minimum term of 10 years up to life in prison, four years of post-release supervision and a maximum one of $5 million.