Advertisement

Chenango County man pleades guilty to drug, firearm offenses

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced a Chenango County man plead guilty to drug and firearm offenses Monday.

The D.O.J. said 36-year-old Jonas Whaley plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Whaley admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, the DOJ said. He also admitted that he possessed two pistols and a revolver, which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking to protect himself, the drugs and the proceeds from the drugs.

Whaley agreed to the forfeiture of 12 additional firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and $3,600 in drug proceeds, the DOJ noted.

Whaley will be sentenced on Aug. 23, 2022. He is facing a minimum term of 10 years up to life in prison, four years of post-release supervision and a maximum one of $5 million.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Members of Junior League of Binghamton collected over 100 suitcases donated by the community...
Junior League of Binghamton hosts suitcase and food drive to benefit children’s shelter
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson introduces Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by...
Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani kicks off campaign in Southern Tier

Latest News

Crime Victims Assistance Center
Crime Victims Assistance Center hosts annual ‘A Tribute of Hope’ ceremony in recognition of Crime Victim’s Awareness Week
Inmate sentenced to prison for attempting to grab officer’s gun at hospital
Construction crews work on the corner of State and Lewis Streets in Binghamton
Arts District streetscape improvements begin in downtown Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500