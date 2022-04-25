Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mark Yonaty is the co-owner of Scoopy Dooby Ice Cream in the City of Binghamton. After hearing about the death of 12 year old Aliza Spencer, he said he knew he wanted to do something for the family.

“Whoever plans on burying a child, who has the resources for such an unexpected heinous crime” said Yonaty in front of his business. The shop opened their doors this weekend raising funds over the span of two days.

“It was an unbelievable weekend just to see the community come together people waited in line an hour and a half consistently through the day with no complaints” Yonaty continued “everyone was happy there was great conversation people interacted very diverse crowd it was really something wonderful to say and that’s what makes our community really special”.

Scoopy Dooby had the intention of raising $2,000 over the weekend, however according to Yonaty, the business raised over $6,000 which will go directly to the family of Spencer.

Meanwhile, a memorial has been set up on the corner of Chamberlain and Bigelow Streets in the City of Binghamton as according to Mayor Jared Kraham, detectives continue their investigation.

“Detectives continue to work the case over the weekend it remains a very active investigation as I said on Friday every resource possible is being allocated to this case” he said at a press conference Monday morning. He said they are still asking for the public’s help at this time.

“We urge the public anyone who lives in the area who is traveling through the area who may have seen some thing who may have information that they want to share please call detectives”.

Mayor Kraham also said in his meeting with local news outlets that he raised the reward money amount from its previous $10,000 to $19,500.

INFORMATION:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Aliza Spencer are asked to call 607-772-7080