Advertisement

Cooler weather incoming!

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing. Low: 47-54

Tuesday: 30% chance of scattered rain showers, but 40% east/southeast. High: 54-60

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30-36

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move through our area overnight and bring with it some scattered showers. The chance of rain is 60%. Lows range in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
OVERNIGHT SHOWERS(WBNG)

Tuesday remains unsettled with a chance of more showers from time to time. The best chance of showers in the afternoon will be near and southeast of I88. Highs range in the 50s to near 60 in some of the warmer valleys west. Colder air arrives for Wednesday and some snow showers are possible. Highs stay in the low to mid 40s.

FEW PM SHOWERS
FEW PM SHOWERS(WBNG)

Thursday looks cool and windy. As high pressure builds in Friday it looks to provide us a period of beautiful weather right through the upcoming weekend! Highs will climb through the 50s and into the low 60s Sunday.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson introduces Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by...
Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani kicks off campaign in Southern Tier

Latest News

wbng
Not today, but all good things must end
Bus Stop Forecast
More pleasant weather to start the work week
Cooler temperatures east
MUCH warmer weather on tap
mainly dry afternoon
Summer-like preview coming soon