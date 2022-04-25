Cooler weather incoming!

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing. Low: 47-54

Tuesday: 30% chance of scattered rain showers, but 40% east/southeast. High: 54-60

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30-36

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move through our area overnight and bring with it some scattered showers. The chance of rain is 60%. Lows range in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

OVERNIGHT SHOWERS (WBNG)

Tuesday remains unsettled with a chance of more showers from time to time. The best chance of showers in the afternoon will be near and southeast of I88. Highs range in the 50s to near 60 in some of the warmer valleys west. Colder air arrives for Wednesday and some snow showers are possible. Highs stay in the low to mid 40s.

FEW PM SHOWERS (WBNG)

Thursday looks cool and windy. As high pressure builds in Friday it looks to provide us a period of beautiful weather right through the upcoming weekend! Highs will climb through the 50s and into the low 60s Sunday.