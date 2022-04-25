Crews respond to overnight house fire in Binghamton
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, several crews responded to a second alarm house fire overnight in Binghamton.
Officials said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and crews were dispatched to 3007 Hance Rd. They said the fire was out by 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Dispatch told 12 News it is unknown if there are any injuries and the cause is under investigation at this time.
At least half a dozen fire departments responded including the Town of Binghamton, Vestal, Conklin, Endicott, Five Mile Point, Kirkwood and Silver Lake. NYSEG, Binghamton Ambulance and State Police also responded.
