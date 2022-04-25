Crime Victims Assistance Center hosts annual ‘A Tribute of Hope’ ceremony in recognition of Crime Victim’s Awareness Week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- April 25 marks the start of Crime Victims Awareness Week.

Crime Victims’ Rights are commemorated across the nation to honor victims and professionals who support them. Crime Victims Assistance Center Executive Director Christine Battisti said.

“This week is a week nationally where victim service agencies across the country come together and promote awareness so that victims know about services in their communities,” Battisti said. “It’s a time to acknowledge the hardworking professionals that work in the field and also a time to come together and honor survivors and victims in our community.”

Battisti said the theme of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is rights, access, and equity for all victims.

“It’s really important this year because the last two years we haven’t been able to do a lot of outreach so it’s really important to let people know that they have rights and that there’s someone here to be with them through that process,” Battisti said.

In recognition of this movement, Crime Victims Assistance Center is hosting its annual Tribute of Hope for Survivors.

“We’ve been hosting this event for years, it’s a time in our community where we come together with professionals, with staff at the agency and with families in our community that has lost loved ones due to crime,” Battisti said. “This year we’re really excited to bring this event back to Cheri A. Lindsey Park because that’s a special park in our community.”

In March 1984, Cheri Lindsey was collecting money on her newspaper delivery route when she was brutally raped and murdered by a neighbor. Cheri Lindsey’s Father David Lindsey said he and his family have worked to ensure that the spotlight was on their daughter and not the perpetrator.

“She was 12-years-old when she was murdered delivering the newspapers and it hit our family hard and it hit the community hard people right now still remember that story about what happened to her and we’re glad to tell it,” Lindsey said.

Binghamton dedicated a park in Cheri’s name.

“We want people to know that it’s dangerous out there, you have to watch your kids and make sure you know where they are all the time,” Lindsey said. “The city dedicated that park to her in her name and that was a great thing for us because we’ll always have a part of that memory of her now.”

Join the Crime Victims Assistance Center for “A Tribute of Hope” on April 26 at Cheri A Lindsey Memorial Park at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will honor past and present victims and survivors with family and friends.

Battisti said partner agencies including law enforcement agencies that help Crime Victims Assistance Center support victims and their families will also be in attendance.