Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani kicks off campaign in Southern Tier

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by his father former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, held a campaign rally Sunday, Apr. 24 at George W. Johnson Memorial Park.

Andrew is in the running to become the 58th governor of the state of New York. He worked previously as a special assistant in the White House under the Trump administration.

The gubernatorial candidate addressed several statewide concerns regarding COVID vaccine mandates, crime, bail reform and taxes -- sharing his plans to “SAVE New York.”

“Save New York and here’s how I’ll go -- S, stop crime. A, anti-mandate. V, voter identification. E, educational choice,” he said. “And I guess we can get a T in there, tax cuts and regulatory reform. I don’t know where the T fits in there, but SAVE New York is what I would say if we want to be as concise as possible here.”

If elected, he said he plans to work on repealing the bail reform legislation that was passed in 2019.

On a local level, Andrew Giuliani shared his support for fracking in the Southern Tier. He said fracking has progressed in terms of clean technology.

“I am pro-fracking. I think that it is something that we need to do here on the Southern Tier of New York,” he said. “You look at the Marcellus fault, it covers the entire Southern Tier of New York and it actually covers 2/3 of the landmass in the state of New York. We’re missing a massive opportunity by not actually looking at that.”

He also touched on homelessness, housing insecurity and the opioid epidemic in the community -- saying he has a plan in place to combat these crises.

“Not just building shelters, but also going after the root cause of this. Most people that are homeless, the overwhelming majority, it’s not necessarily and solely because of financial reasons,” Andrew Giuliani said. “It’s because of drug addiction and mental health issues.”

Primary elections will take place Tuesday, Jun. 28. The New York gubernatorial elections will occur Tuesday, Nov. 8.