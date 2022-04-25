Advertisement

Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani kicks off campaign in Southern Tier

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson introduces Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by...
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson introduces Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by his father former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in a campaign rally held at George W. Johnson Memorial Park.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by his father former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, held a campaign rally Sunday, Apr. 24 at George W. Johnson Memorial Park.

Andrew is in the running to become the 58th governor of the state of New York. He worked previously as a special assistant in the White House under the Trump administration.

The gubernatorial candidate addressed several statewide concerns regarding COVID vaccine mandates, crime, bail reform and taxes -- sharing his plans to “SAVE New York.”

“Save New York and here’s how I’ll go -- S, stop crime. A, anti-mandate. V, voter identification. E, educational choice,” he said. “And I guess we can get a T in there, tax cuts and regulatory reform. I don’t know where the T fits in there, but SAVE New York is what I would say if we want to be as concise as possible here.”

If elected, he said he plans to work on repealing the bail reform legislation that was passed in 2019.

On a local level, Andrew Giuliani shared his support for fracking in the Southern Tier. He said fracking has progressed in terms of clean technology.

“I am pro-fracking. I think that it is something that we need to do here on the Southern Tier of New York,” he said. “You look at the Marcellus fault, it covers the entire Southern Tier of New York and it actually covers 2/3 of the landmass in the state of New York. We’re missing a massive opportunity by not actually looking at that.”

He also touched on homelessness, housing insecurity and the opioid epidemic in the community -- saying he has a plan in place to combat these crises.

“Not just building shelters, but also going after the root cause of this. Most people that are homeless, the overwhelming majority, it’s not necessarily and solely because of financial reasons,” Andrew Giuliani said. “It’s because of drug addiction and mental health issues.”

Primary elections will take place Tuesday, Jun. 28. The New York gubernatorial elections will occur Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Electric charging station provided by Matthews Auto Group.
On Earth Day, a look at the future of electric vehicles from the eyes of local experts
The number of identities stolen escalates every year, along with the money and the peace of...
Over $1 million in taxes returned to residents

Latest News

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
State Attorney General files motion to hold Trump in contempt for failing to comply with judge’s order
NYS lawmakers pass stopgap measure as budget delays continue