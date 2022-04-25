Advertisement

‘Guys and Gals Fashion Gala’ returns to in person event

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network will be returning in person with a Southern Tier Favorite!

The organization will be holding its eighth annual “Guys and Gals Fashion Gala” in person for the first time in two years.

Shanon Chesna, the Executive director of Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network told 12 News, along with enjoying the fashion show guest will also have the chance to meet local businesses, vendors, and participate in the silent auction, and raffle drawings.

“For the first hour and a half of the evening, were really promoting a lot of small local businesses,” said Chesna. “It’s really an opportunity to walk around there will be lots of great food and drinks will be available for those who want them. guest will also have a chance to peruse our baskets silent auction items which will be a really relaxed fun part of the evening.”

Chesna said, their goal is to raise funds so they can have more programs for families in the community. She said the clothes models will be showcasing have all been donated by 17 different local stores in the area. She added the models range from all different ages.

“We have 16 women, we have 16 men, and we have 12 children ranging from two years old to sixteen who will be modeling these fashions. It’s always fun to see them all and just to have the community come out to support this is incredible,” said Chesna

She said the event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

For more information please click this link mothersandbabies.org

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson introduces Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani, accompanied by...
Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani kicks off campaign in Southern Tier

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Town of Binghamton
Crews respond to fire in Town of Binghamton
baby book buddies
baby book buddies
8th annual guys and gals gala
8th annual guys and gals gala
Aliza Spencer as a 12-year-old student at East Middle School in the City of Binghamton. She was...
Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer