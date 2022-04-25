‘Guys and Gals Fashion Gala’ returns to in person event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network will be returning in person with a Southern Tier Favorite!

The organization will be holding its eighth annual “Guys and Gals Fashion Gala” in person for the first time in two years.

Shanon Chesna, the Executive director of Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network told 12 News, along with enjoying the fashion show guest will also have the chance to meet local businesses, vendors, and participate in the silent auction, and raffle drawings.

“For the first hour and a half of the evening, were really promoting a lot of small local businesses,” said Chesna. “It’s really an opportunity to walk around there will be lots of great food and drinks will be available for those who want them. guest will also have a chance to peruse our baskets silent auction items which will be a really relaxed fun part of the evening.”

Chesna said, their goal is to raise funds so they can have more programs for families in the community. She said the clothes models will be showcasing have all been donated by 17 different local stores in the area. She added the models range from all different ages.

“We have 16 women, we have 16 men, and we have 12 children ranging from two years old to sixteen who will be modeling these fashions. It’s always fun to see them all and just to have the community come out to support this is incredible,” said Chesna

She said the event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

For more information please click this link mothersandbabies.org

