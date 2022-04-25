Advertisement

Inmate sentenced to prison for attempting to grab officer’s gun at hospital

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Michael J. Pavlisak, 47, of Binghamton was sentenced to three years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said Pavlisak plead guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Pavlisak, an inmate at the Broome County Jail, was being treated at Lourdes Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition when he tried to escape from custody. The district attorney’s office said Pavlisak struggled with a Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer and unsuccessfully tried to grab their gun.

Pavlisak was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

