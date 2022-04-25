Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Advice for people who have been involved in an accident

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to provide advice for people who have been involved in an accident.

“Fortunately most car accidents involve only property damage, damage to the vehicle as opposed to the occupants,” Personal Injury Attorney Schimmerling said. “One in three accidents involve personal injury to the driver or passengers and out of that number, two out of every ten accidents lead to fatal injuries.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

