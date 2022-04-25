Advertisement

Not today, but all good things must end

Colder weather is on the way!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 72 (66-72) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Warm and windy today with partly cloudy skies. An approaching cold front will give us some showers tonight. More importantly, we’re in for a big cool down.

Noticeably cooler Tuesday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll have some showers Tuesday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have mixed showers Tuesday night.

Even colder Wednesday with rain showers mixing with a few snow showers. Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the 40s. We’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Members of Junior League of Binghamton collected over 100 suitcases donated by the community...
Junior League of Binghamton hosts suitcase and food drive to benefit children’s shelter
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit

Latest News

Bus Stop Forecast
More pleasant weather to start the work week
Cooler temperatures east
MUCH warmer weather on tap
mainly dry afternoon
Summer-like preview coming soon
wbng
Grab the sunglasses