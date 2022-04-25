Not today, but all good things must end

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 72 (66-72) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

Warm and windy today with partly cloudy skies. An approaching cold front will give us some showers tonight. More importantly, we’re in for a big cool down.

Noticeably cooler Tuesday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll have some showers Tuesday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have mixed showers Tuesday night.

Even colder Wednesday with rain showers mixing with a few snow showers. Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the 40s. We’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend.

