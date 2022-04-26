Advertisement

1st ‘Mother’s Day Tea’ to benefit Mercy House; details here

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join Mercy House of the Southern Tier for their first-ever Mother’s Day Tea.

This Mother’s Day Tea will celebrate the life of Cheryl Monachino. Mercy House Executive Director Linda Cerra said Monachino was a founding Mercy House Board member and also served as the Board President.

“This was very collaborative,” Cerra said. “Between the Monachino family and their entire immediate and extended family they wanted to do something to carry on and fill their mother’s shoes and they asked if Mercy House would partner to host the first annual Mother’s Day Tea.”

Daughter of Cheryl Monachino, Angela Jones, said her mother loved the community and was proud to be a part of Mercy House.

“Our mom really put the community at the forefront of everything she did,” Jones said. “She was the past President and Board member and she was just so proud of Mercy House and so proud of everything that it did.”

Jones said Monachino spent her final days in the care of the Mercy House.

“We really wanted to just keep her legacy of how can we help the community and how we can we continue to give back to Mercy House,” Jones said.

Daughter of Cheryl Monachino, Elizabeth Monachino, said the Mother’s Day Tea will include a traditional high tea menu.

“There will be an assortment of sandwiches, scones, and mixed greens,” Monachino said. “We encourage high tea attire including fascinators and other fashionable dresses.”

Monachino noted there will be children’s activities, face painting, raffle baskets, and a wine pull.

“We welcome all families including little ones and we hope that it’ll be a great event to honor Mercy House and our mothers legacy,” Monachino said.

Mother’s Day Tea celebrating the legacy of Cheryl Monachino will be held May 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children.

Guests can register online.

