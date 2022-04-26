Advertisement

Chilly midweek followed with some moderating temperatures

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Chance of showers early then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low: 32-38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow showers. Breezy. High: 41-46

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front is S-L-O-W-L-Y moving east and showers are following suit. The showers taper from west to east through this evening and overnight could mix in with some wet snow showers. Lows drop into the 30s.

A chilly say is on the way Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Some rain and snow showers are expected. It looks a bit breezy at times.

Thursday looks cool, but windy. Winds could gust 30-35mph and this brings with it a chance of tree damage and power outages. Trees that are weakened now from recent heavy snow may be susceptible to breakage with some of the gusts. Highs stay in the 40s.

WINDY DAY COMING SOON
WINDY DAY COMING SOON(WBNG)
SOME TREE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE
SOME TREE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE(WBNG)

As high pressure builds in Friday it looks to provide us a period of beautiful weather right through the upcoming weekend! Highs will climb through the 50s and into the low 60s Sunday.

Showers return Monday and rain comes in Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms, too.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Aliza Spencer as a 12-year-old student at East Middle School in the City of Binghamton. She was...
Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer
Crews respond to Labrador Lumber Company fire
Owego lumber company destroyed by fire

Latest News

WBNG
Colder weather arrives soon
OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
Cooler weather incoming!
wbng
Not today, but all good things must end
Bus Stop Forecast
More pleasant weather to start the work week