Colder weather arrives soon

And sticks around a while
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0.20″ 30% High 58 (54-60) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph

Noticeably cooler Tuesday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll have some showers Tuesday, but with colder air moving in, we’ll have mixed showers Tuesday night.

Even colder Wednesday with rain showers mixing with a few snow showers. Snow showers continue Wednesday night.

Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the 40s. We’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend. This warming trend will continue into the new work week.

