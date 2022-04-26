Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.

According to Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner, the fire was located inside the second-floor stairwell of the building.

He says crews were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

