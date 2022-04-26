Advertisement

Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.

According to Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner, the fire was located inside the second-floor stairwell of the building.

He says crews were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels

Latest News

People from around the community gathered at Remliks Grille & Oyster Bar in support of the...
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Top Five Plays of the Week (04-25-22)