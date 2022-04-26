Advertisement

Encourage your children to read and learn with ‘Baby Book Buddie’

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Baby Book Buddies is a program provided to parents and care givers with babies and toddlers up to three years old that will encourage a love of words through reading, singing, talking, and playing.

Retired elementary school teacher Cathy Frankenbach told 12 News she started this program will be a great way for parents and caregivers to spend more time with their child while teaching them as well.

“I want them to remember that talking and interacting and singing and playing with their child is really important the development of language starts at the very beginning and I think sometimes we forget that,” Said Frankenbach.

She said, the program will be held every Monday at 10 a.m. at the “Lee Barta Community Center” and she will also be providing parents free diapers, and parents will be allowed to take some books home to read to their child.

For any questions please call 607-238-1005.

