Endicott to host revitalization workshop Wednesday; details here

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, will hold a public workshop on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The workshop will be held at the Village Hall Rotunda at 1009 East Main St. The public is invited to attend.

Officials said the public will have the opportunity to review project proposals received for the DRI. The public will also be able to ask questions and indicate properties.

After the workshop, the project team will post the presentation, workshop materials and draft projects for public review. Follow this link for more information.

By July, the DRI Local Planning Committee will develop a Strategic Investment Plan for Endicott recommending economic development, transportation, housing and community projects that align with the community’s vision for downtown revitalization the poised implementation.