Advertisement

Endicott to host revitalization workshop Wednesday; details here

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, will hold a public workshop on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The workshop will be held at the Village Hall Rotunda at 1009 East Main St. The public is invited to attend.

Officials said the public will have the opportunity to review project proposals received for the DRI. The public will also be able to ask questions and indicate properties.

After the workshop, the project team will post the presentation, workshop materials and draft projects for public review. Follow this link for more information.

By July, the DRI Local Planning Committee will develop a Strategic Investment Plan for Endicott recommending economic development, transportation, housing and community projects that align with the community’s vision for downtown revitalization the poised implementation.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Aliza Spencer as a 12-year-old student at East Middle School in the City of Binghamton. She was...
Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer
Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels

Latest News

Crews respond to Labrador Lumber Company fire
Owego lumber company destroyed by fire
People from around the community gathered at Remliks Grille & Oyster Bar in support of the...
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner