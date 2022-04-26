Advertisement

Endicott Restaurant Week begins Tuesday

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- With nine restaurants participating full-time, and even a special pop-up event, village officials told 12 News Monday they’re excited for people to ‘taste the heritage’.

Endicott Restaurant Week 2022 begins Tuesday, April 26, and lasts for 10 days through Thursday, May 5; a one-night-only dinner sponsored by Little Italy Endicott will be at Celebrations on the Avenue on May 2.

Tickets for the pop-up dinner must be reserved in advance, online; the restaurant “week” features three-course meals for either lunch or dinner, with unique specials also being offered.

Village of Endicott Trustee Nick Burlingame said the culture of the community shines brightly through its food.

“Well in Endicott I believe you can actually taste the heritage; whether it’s any ethnic restaurant, there are so many diverse groups of people here, especially the Italian population, so there’s a lot of good food,” he said Monday.

Little Italy Endicott President Michael Romeo told 12 News the event raised $3 thousand last year, money that was used to plant new trees in George W. Johnson Park in the village.

Romeo added proceeds from this year’s event will also be used on park upgrades, which he mentioned the whole community will be able to enjoy.

For more information on how to reserve tickets, and to see which restaurants are participating, click here.

