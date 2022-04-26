Advertisement

‘The Full Plate Project’ : Fighting hunger in the community

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tuesday, The United Way of Broome County announced a new initiative to help fight food insecurity in Broome County called “The Full Plate Project.”

According to the USDA there are more than 38 million people who live(d) in food-insecure households.

And according to The United Way of Broome County today, there are more than 8 million children in Broome County who live in households that struggle to put food on the table.

“Many families are struggling to put food on their table, and having to choose between paying rent and buying groceries today, we kick off The Full Plate Project to help to address food insecurity in our community,” said Sheri Lamoureux, Campaign Chair for The United Way of Broome County.

Executive Director of The United Way of Broome County Lori Welch said the organization knows that hunger is a pervasive problem across the United States, and the goal of “The Full Plate Project” will help fight food insecurity in the community.

“The amazing thing about The United Way of Broome County, and something that’s different about them from other United Ways across the country is that 100% of what you give goes back into the community. So to have our donations go to our community and dollar for dollar impact the people is such a benefit and such a beautiful thing,” Said Shawn Wolbert, CEO of GHS Federal Credit Union.

“GHS Federal Credit Union really wants to step out and go above and beyond to help the underserve and the underprivileged of our communities,” said Wolbert. “We think there’s a real need and in our community, it’s important for us to be a part of helping people financially and just in life planning.”

Welch says no one should have to go without food, people just need to find a way to help others in need.

For more information visit uwbroome.org

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Aliza Spencer as a 12-year-old student at East Middle School in the City of Binghamton. She was...
Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer
Crews respond to Labrador Lumber Company fire
Owego lumber company destroyed by fire

Latest News

The Full Plate Project
The Full Plate Project
Johnson City Police launches ‘Community Engagement Officer’ position to foster relationship with public
JCPD introduces new type of officer
JCPD introduces new type of officer
NY redistricting lawsuit reaches highest court in the state