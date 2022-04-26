‘The Full Plate Project’ : Fighting hunger in the community

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tuesday, The United Way of Broome County announced a new initiative to help fight food insecurity in Broome County called “The Full Plate Project.”

According to the USDA there are more than 38 million people who live(d) in food-insecure households.

And according to The United Way of Broome County today, there are more than 8 million children in Broome County who live in households that struggle to put food on the table.

“Many families are struggling to put food on their table, and having to choose between paying rent and buying groceries today, we kick off The Full Plate Project to help to address food insecurity in our community,” said Sheri Lamoureux, Campaign Chair for The United Way of Broome County.

Executive Director of The United Way of Broome County Lori Welch said the organization knows that hunger is a pervasive problem across the United States, and the goal of “The Full Plate Project” will help fight food insecurity in the community.

“The amazing thing about The United Way of Broome County, and something that’s different about them from other United Ways across the country is that 100% of what you give goes back into the community. So to have our donations go to our community and dollar for dollar impact the people is such a benefit and such a beautiful thing,” Said Shawn Wolbert, CEO of GHS Federal Credit Union.

“GHS Federal Credit Union really wants to step out and go above and beyond to help the underserve and the underprivileged of our communities,” said Wolbert. “We think there’s a real need and in our community, it’s important for us to be a part of helping people financially and just in life planning.”

Welch says no one should have to go without food, people just need to find a way to help others in need.

For more information visit uwbroome.org

