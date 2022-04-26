Advertisement

Johnson City Police launches ‘Community Engagement Officer’ position to foster relationship with public

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On April 26, Johnson City leaders announced the installment of their new Community Engagement Officer.

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney and Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge spoke on the importance of having an officer to bridge the gap between the community and the police department.

Thanks to a grant from Binghamton University, Officer Jay Peets will now patrol the Main Street Business District on foot and bicycle. CEO Peets will have multiple tasks including being a liaison between businesses and the police department, organizing community events to engage with the public and giving them a chance to ask questions or express concerns.

“I’m a community-oriented person,” CEO Peets said. “I like being out in the community discussing new things and meeting new people.”

The CEO is part of an ongoing effort for the Johnson City Police Department to increase its transparency and connect with the community.

“People can come to an event right in their neighborhood and express their concerns and ask questions, removing a lot of the shroud and secrecy that surrounds law enforcement for some of those people,” Chief Dodge said.

CEO Peets has been getting involved with the community; Over the weekend he attended the Sara Jane Johnson Family Bike Giveaway to discuss bike safety and to fit people with new bikes and helmets.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Aliza Spencer as a 12-year-old student at East Middle School in the City of Binghamton. She was...
Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer
Crews respond to Labrador Lumber Company fire
Owego lumber company destroyed by fire

Latest News

The Full Plate Project
The Full Plate Project
hunger
‘The Full Plate Project’ : Fighting hunger in the community
JCPD introduces new type of officer
JCPD introduces new type of officer
NY redistricting lawsuit reaches highest court in the state