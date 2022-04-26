Johnson City Police launches ‘Community Engagement Officer’ position to foster relationship with public

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On April 26, Johnson City leaders announced the installment of their new Community Engagement Officer.

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney and Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge spoke on the importance of having an officer to bridge the gap between the community and the police department.

Thanks to a grant from Binghamton University, Officer Jay Peets will now patrol the Main Street Business District on foot and bicycle. CEO Peets will have multiple tasks including being a liaison between businesses and the police department, organizing community events to engage with the public and giving them a chance to ask questions or express concerns.

“I’m a community-oriented person,” CEO Peets said. “I like being out in the community discussing new things and meeting new people.”

The CEO is part of an ongoing effort for the Johnson City Police Department to increase its transparency and connect with the community.

“People can come to an event right in their neighborhood and express their concerns and ask questions, removing a lot of the shroud and secrecy that surrounds law enforcement for some of those people,” Chief Dodge said.

CEO Peets has been getting involved with the community; Over the weekend he attended the Sara Jane Johnson Family Bike Giveaway to discuss bike safety and to fit people with new bikes and helmets.