Lawmakers, advocates seek to pass Adult Survivors Act mirrored after previous success

(WBNG) -- Based on the triumph of a similar 2019 bill, the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) is another attempt to seek justice for all kinds of survivors.

Advocates and lawmakers spoke in Albany Tuesday in support of the ASA, which the state senate is set to vote on this week.

The bill would create a one-year grace period where victims who were over the age of 18 would have the ability to sue their abusers in civil court, regardless of the statute of limitations; the bill is based on the Child Victims Act, which created a similar one-year window for younger survivors.

State legislative leaders said they hope the bill can serve as a powerful step on the way to peace.

“We are hoping that this is a model for what needs to be done and I think for all of us, the hope is that we can stop having conferences like this, that we can stop talking about violence and domestic violence and harm and hurt,” said State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D).

Stewart-Cousins said the state senate unanimously passed the bill last year, but it was not voted upon by the assembly before the end of the legislative session.

One of the biggest outcomes here in the Southern Tier of the Child Victims Act was the closure of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome, which faced multiple lawsuits regarding allegations against a former staff member.