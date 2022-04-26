New Siena poll: Hochul support declining while majority approves of bail reform, disapproves of Bills stadium deal

(WBNG) -- An illuminating poll released by the Siena College Research Institute Monday sheds light on how New Yorkers are feeling about major state political issues.

The poll of slightly more than 800 residents statewide found approval of the changes made to New York’s bail reform laws by a 67%-14% margin; however, a plurality of those surveyed indicated they don’t believe the changes will have a demonstrable impact on crime.

The survey also found significant approval for issues as varied as cocktails-to-go and plans for three NYC-area casinos.

However, the Siena poll found a majority of New Yorkers are against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s funding plan for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, with 63% against the project and only 24% in support.

As for Hochul herself, the poll found she still holds a net-positive favorability rating by 10%, but found majorities disapprove of her handling of key issues such as crime and the economy.

She still holds the biggest favorability rating compared to the six men challenging her for the governorship (Democrats Rep. Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Republicans Rep. Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson), with Giuliani and Astorino holding negative ratings overall.

Hochul’s net favorability rating, as well as support for her handling of the key issues, has decreased since the beginning of the year.