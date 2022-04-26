Advertisement

VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments celebrated its 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner Monday, Apr. 25 -- the organization’s biggest event of the year.

People from around the community gathered at Remliks Grille & Oyster Bar in support of the organization. The event was kicked off with a special silent auction followed by appetizers and dinner.

VINES Executive Director Amelia LoDolce said the food being served was prepared with ingredients from the organization’s urban farm, as well as from other local farms in the area. She said proceeds made from the dinner and silent auction will go towards funding programs at VINES.

“VINES does a lot for our community by helping people grow their own food, purchasing local directly from family farms, and teaching people how to grow their own food and prepare it,” said LoDolce. “This event goes a long way for funding the work that we do each year.”

LoDolce said the organization is grateful for the support and donations received from the community.

Most Read

Evacuation
No threat to public after heavy police response to Town Square Mall
Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 Sunday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Town of Binghamton
Binghamton seeks suspect in deadly shooting of girl, 12; Reward now $19,500
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Girl, 12, shot and killed in Binghamton, police offer $10K reward for info that leads to arrest
Aliza Spencer as a 12-year-old student at East Middle School in the City of Binghamton. She was...
Community Working Together to Support Family of Aliza Spencer

Latest News

Fire crews responded to reports of a building fire at 47 Court Street Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Crews respond to calls of building fire in Downtown Binghamton
Top Five Plays of the Week (04-25-22)