VINES celebrates 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments celebrated its 8th Annual Farm to Table Dinner Monday, Apr. 25 -- the organization’s biggest event of the year.

People from around the community gathered at Remliks Grille & Oyster Bar in support of the organization. The event was kicked off with a special silent auction followed by appetizers and dinner.

VINES Executive Director Amelia LoDolce said the food being served was prepared with ingredients from the organization’s urban farm, as well as from other local farms in the area. She said proceeds made from the dinner and silent auction will go towards funding programs at VINES.

“VINES does a lot for our community by helping people grow their own food, purchasing local directly from family farms, and teaching people how to grow their own food and prepare it,” said LoDolce. “This event goes a long way for funding the work that we do each year.”

LoDolce said the organization is grateful for the support and donations received from the community.