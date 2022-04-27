5 sentenced to prison for involvement in Spring 2019 murder, burglary of Tioga County man

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County District Attorney’s Office announced it concluded a multi-state, multi-defendant prosecution of five people that were involved in the May 2019 murder of Brian Argo during an invasion of his home on Dorothy Road in Apalachin, N.Y.

The district attorney’s office says the five participants, with different degrees of involvement, include, 39-year-old Jahmier Everett of Binghamton, 49-year-old Michael McVicker, 43-year-old Curtis Cuttino, 33-year-old Marcus Nolasco and 38-year-old Bernard Turner, all of York, Pa.

The office said Everett knew Agro and had disputes with him, and came up with a plan to burglarize, assault and steal from him.

In Spring 2019, Everett recruited Nolasco to put together a crew from the York, Pa. area to come to New York and carry out his plan, the office said. Nolasco then recruited Turner to provide the vehicle and McVicker and Cuttino to do the burglary and crimes.

The five of them met in Binghamton, and then Everett lead the other four to Argo’s home in Apalachin, where he supplied McVicker and Cuttino with a pistol, authorities said.

The district attorney’s office said McVicker and Cuttino entered Argo’s home and the others stayed in their vehicles. The office said, once inside, McVicker and Cuttino tied up a woman and assaulted Argo. Argo was then shot and killed, the office said.

Authorities said McVicker and Cuttino left Argo’s home and found that the others had left in their vehicles, so they then fled on foot. Cuttino was apprehended a short time later on Route 434 and McVicker was later apprehended on a bus near New York City after taking it from Binghamton, the office said.

In August and September, Everett, Nolasco and Turner were taken in custody.

The district attorney’s office said Everett was found guilty of murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon n the second degree. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge, 15 years on the burglary charge and 10 years each on the criminal possession of a weapon charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Nolasco plead guilty to burglary in the first degree and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

McVicker was found guilty of murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was sentenced to 25 years to life on the murder charge, 15 years on the burglary charge, and 10 years on the kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cuttino plead guilty to murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison on the murder charge and 10 years on the criminal possession of a weapon charge. These sentences will run concurrently.

Turner plead guilty to burglary in the second degree and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the West York Police Department and the Spring Garden Township Police Department.