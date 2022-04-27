Broome County Legislature to hold vote on suspending gas tax

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garner and Chairman of the Broome County Legislature Daniel J. Reynolds announced a proposal to suspend a portion of the county’s gas tax.

If the proposal is approved by the county legislature, the tax will be capped at $3 per gallon. This would begin on June 1 and end on Dec. 1.

“The County does not control what drives up the price of gas, but we are taking what action we can to provide savings for our residents,” said Executive Garnar in a news release.

Garnar noted that the cost of living has risen in the past year.

“Anytime we can put money back in the hands of residents, we should take that opportunity,” said Legislator Reynolds. “While these rising costs are not controlled at the local level, we want to do anything we can to help residents save money and see a noticeable difference at the pump.”

The county’s proposal, combined with recent action taken by the state legislature, will save drivers more than 20 cents per gallon of gas, based on current prices, officials said. For a vehicle with a 20-gallon tank, drivers should save more than $4 each time they fill up, officials noted.

In early March, state senators Fred Akshar and Peter Oberacker announced they were partnering on a bill that would suspend the state gas tax. As of April 27, that bill, named The New York Gas Tax Relief Act, is in the senate committee.

A resolution on the gas tax suspensions is on the agenda of the county legislature’s April 28 meeting.