Crime Victims Assistance Center honors crime victims and survivors in special tribute

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Crime Victims Assistance Center hosted its annual ‘Tribute of Hope for Survivors’ event Tuesday, Apr. 26 -- commemorating local victims and survivors of crime.

Executive Director Christine Battisti said each year CVAC invites elected officials, community partners and families to gather together to honor those lost in the community.

The event was held at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park -- named after a young Binghamton girl who lost her life to a violent crime over 30 years ago. Cheri’s parents, who were in attendance of the event, were honored with a plaque for their commitment to the safety of children in Broome County. Mayor Jared Kraham shared a few words about the family.

“I want to recognize the Lindsey family,” said Kraham. “You’re someone who embodies the courage and conviction of what this week really means. I can’t think of more fitting location and message than Cheri Lindsey Park.”

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said throughout his time in law enforcement, he has had a front row seat to the grief of loved ones and victims impacted by crime. However, he said events like the Tribute of Hope for Survivors are important to help those who have been affected by crime.

“It’s great to be able to be a part of CVAC and know that they’re here to take those people by the hand and walk them through the process, through the court appointments, the financial help, and just all the services that they offer. It’s really valuable to the community,” said Dodge.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed from Apr. 24 through Apr. 30. The theme of the week is raising awareness to the rights, access, and equity for all victims of crime.