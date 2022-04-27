Advertisement

Endicott to schedule power outage for some residents

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Some Village of Endicott residents will briefly not have power tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, the village said Endicott Municipal Electric has scheduled a brief power outage for substation maintenance on Thursday at 1 p.m. The village said the interruption is scheduled to last 15 minutes.

Customers in the area of Badger Avenue to Bassett Avenue and West Main to River Terrace will be affected.

The outage comes just one week after much of Broome County lost power following a record storm consisting of heavy, wet snow.

NYSEG reported that nearly 100,000 of its customers were without power. Some residents were without electricity for a few days.

