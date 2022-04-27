Feels like Winter

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, a few snow showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-T” snow 40% High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

Wednesday will be a cold and windy day. We’ll have rain showers mixing with a few snow showers. Snow showers continue Wednesday night. Accumulations will be light.

Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the 40s. With clear skies Thursday night, lows will be sub-freezing.

We’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend. This warming trend will continue into the new work week. A front will give us showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.