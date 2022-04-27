Financial Empowerment - Credit Card Myths

(WBNG) -- When it comes to managing and building credit - several myths have led to misinformation.

So we talked to Rod Griffin, Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian who demystified misconceptions about credit including its biggest secret.

“The big secret about credit scores is there really one, you have to make those payments on time every time on all of your debts. You need to reduce your credit card balances, the lower the better,” said Griffin.

Griffin also says that another myth revolves around how much consumers pay towards their credit cards every month.

“One myth is that you should only pay 95% of your balance. I don’t know where that came from,” Griffin said. “All that means that you pay interest on the 5%, you didn’t pay it cost you more money. So from a credit scoring perspective, ideally pay your balances in full each month, that’s going to mean you get the advantage of having access to credit, without the cost of that you’re not going to pay interest on on those balances.”

According to Griffin, consumers think that getting their own credit reports is going to hurt their scores. He says that it won’t.

“There are two kinds of inquiry, one we call hard inquiries,” Griffin said. “That means that the lenders checked your report, there’s potentially a new debt that might show up in your account. Those inquiries can affect scores. However, getting your own report, or reviews by existing lenders, or reviews for employment purposes, or reviews by insurance companies are called soft inquiries. They don’t affect credit in anyway. We include them in your report so you have a complete record of who’s looked at it, but only you see those.”

When it comes to potential employers accessing your credit score, Griffin says you shouldn’t worry.

“One other myth that I hear often is credit scores can prevent you from getting a job,” Griffin said. “They don’t! Employers never get credit scores. We remove anything that would be prohibited by the Equal Employment Opportunity Act.”

Federal law gives consumers the right to get a free copy of their credit report every 12 months but through December 2022, everyone in the U.S. can get a free credit report each week from all three national credit bureaus. The three credit bureaus have a centralized website which you can access by clicking here and this toll-free telephone number 1-877-322-8228.