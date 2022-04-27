Financial Empowerment - Building and Establishing Credit

(WBNG) -- Credit can seem mysterious especially if you do not have any. So in this article, we interview Rodd Griffin, Senior Director of Consumer Education of Experian to unpack the mystery so you can start building and establishing your credit.

When learning about credit, Rodd Griffin says that learning and establishing credit begins with asking for help.

“When you start out, it’s about asking people you know such as your parents. Go to a lender or credit union and ask them about borrowing. You can also visit Experian’s website to learn,” said Griffin. He also says that once you get help, the next step is to yourself the following questions:

What is credit?

If I’m going to borrow money? What does that mean? I think that’s the first thing you need to understand what credit is.

If I’m going to borrow, what are my responsibilities? What do I have to know?

What’s the interest rate? What’s the APR?

What are my payments? What happens if I don’t make those payments?

For consumers who do not have good and any credit such as loans or credit cards, Griffin shares a free program from Experian that will help establish credit if you pay your cell phone, utility or streaming service bills on time.

“We introduced Experian Boost. It lets you have your positive cell phone payments, utility payments, and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu added to your credit report. You control it. It’s permission-based,” said Griffin. “You can tell us to stop if choose not to include them anymore. We give you a credit report with a FICO 8 Score when you start the enrollment process so you can see where you are and then we give you a free report and score when you finish the process. It took us three or four years of research to verify that those kinds of payments are predictive of risk just like a credit account.”

Griffin also says that when establishing credit, it’s important to always have a plan.

“If you’re going to use credit, make sure you have a plan because it means you need to know how much you’re borrowing, why you’re borrowing it when you’re going to pay it back how you’re going to pay it back,” said Griffin. “Also, most importantly, what are you not going to buy or going to delay until you have that debt paid because using credit is always a trade-off; You’re using debt to make a purchase that you otherwise couldn’t afford.”

For free additional resources to learn more about credit, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Advice website by clicking here.