(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses recessions.

“The average length of recessions going all the way back to 1857 is about 17.5 months,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Recessions actually have been shorter and less severe in more recent times.”

