A gorgeous stretch of weather visits soon

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Still a bit breezy. Low: 27-32

Thursday: Increasing sunshine, but still windy and chilly. Gusts could reach 30-35mph. High: 42-48

Thursday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 23-28

Forecast Discussion:

A cold late-April pattern remains tonight and Thursday. The good news? Clouds decrease Thursday and sun returns. The So-So news? It’s still going to be chilly. The best news? The weekend is shaping up to be nearly perfect!

Thursday will be cool, but windy. Winds could gust 30-35mph at times. Trees that are weakened from recent heavy snow may be susceptible to breakage with some of the gusts. Highs stay in the 40s. Lows into Friday morning will be in the 20s to near 30. Sunshine increases through the day.

As high pressure builds in Friday it looks to provide us a period of beautiful weather right through the upcoming weekend! Highs will climb through the 50s and into the low 60s Sunday.

Showers return Monday and rain comes in Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

