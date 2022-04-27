Massachusetts man wanted on murder warrant arrested in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced that a Massachusetts man who was wanted on a murder warrant was arrested on Tuesday.

Binghamton Police said its Special Investigations Unit, Community Response Team and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to take 40-year-old Massachusetts resident Anthony E. Roberston into custody at 83 Pennsylvania Ave.

Police said Robertson was wanted on a warrant for murder, kidnapping and use of a firearm during a felony for crimes that were committed in Pittsfield, Mass. Robertson also had an active warrant for violation of federal probation.

Police said Robertson and 35-year-old Anwar Kelly of Binghamton fled on foot from officers while authorities were trying to take Robertson into custody.

They were both taken into custody after a brief foot chase in the area of 65 Pennsylvania Ave. Police noted that Robertson was transported by EMS to be treated for a pre-existing medical condition.

The Special Investigations Unit and the Community Response Team, executed a search warrant on a vehicle and an apartment at 83 Pennsylvania Ave. that Robertson and Kelly were using.

In the vehicle, authorities found:

A loaded P80 9mm “Ghost Gun”

A stolen loaded Glock 43x 9mm handgun

U.S. Currency

In the apartment, authorities found:

High Point 9mm Rifle

Two High Capacity 9mm magazines one of which was loaded with 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition

11.3 grams of Fentanyl

Various caliber ammunition

Digital scales and drug packaging material

U.S. Currency

Robertson was charged with the following crimes in addition to his arrest warrants. Robertson was released to the custody of The United States Marshals Service and will be arraigned at a later time:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (3 counts)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Kelly was charged with the following crimes and was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail: